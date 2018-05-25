Rebels thump Sunwolves as Canterbury outmuscle Hurricanes

The Sunwolves rested 14 players from the team that beat the Stormers in Hong Kong last week

The Melbourne Rebels thrashed the Sunwolves 40-13 to move to within one point of the Waratahs in the Australian conference as the Crusaders out outmuscled the Hurricanes in Super Rugby action Friday.

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete grabbed a hat-trick and fellow winger Jack Maddocks scored twice as the Rebels ran in six tries to one against a depleted Japanese outfit.

The Sunwolves rested 14 players from the team that beat the Stormers in Hong Kong last week and their lack of cohesion showed as the Rebels ran away with the match in the second half.

The Sunwolves had started the better of the two and opened the scoring after just three minutes through a try to winger Lomano Lemeki.

But the Rebels were on level terms two minutes later as Koroibete capitalised on a break from centre Bill Meakes to score under the posts.

Two more tries, to Maddocks and number eight Amanaki Mafi, put the home side in command at 21-7.

Two Hayden Parker penalties saw the Sunwolves close to 21-13 at the break but that was as close as they were to get.

Maddocks crossed for his second eight minutes after the restart before two Koroibete tries in three minutes in the closing stages completed the rout.

Rebels captain Adam Coleman said the plan to get the ball to the wingers had worked perfectly.

"They're outstanding players and I think the key for us is to get them more ball and let them do their thing," he said.

The Rebels have now won two matches in a row to put pressure on the Waratahs, who play the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

Earlier, the Crusaders won their top-of-the-table clash against the Hurricanes 24-13, a win that puts them in pole position to qualify in top spot for the finals.

The Crusaders scored three tries to one in driving rain, with the conditions forcing two of the competition's most potent attacking sides into an arm-wrestle.

"We knew what the conditions would be and we had a plan for it, credit to the boys they stuck to it and were disciplined," Crusaders captain Matt Todd said.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders have traded the New Zealand conference lead all season but the reigning champions' victory in Christchurch could prove decisive.

It snaps a 10-match winning streak for the Hurricanes and extends the Crusaders' run to nine consecutive victories.

Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields said the Wellington team's season was far from over after only two losses in 12 matches this season.

"This could be a turning point for us, maybe it's something that we needed," he said.

There was no score in the first 20 minutes as both sides committed handling errors in the wet.

The Hurricanes penalty count mounted as they dominated possession but were continually frustrated by resolute Crusaders defence and their own poor discipline.

Scott Barrett made the breakthrough for the Crusaders in the 23rd minute, forcing his way over from a lineout drive, with Richie Mo'unga adding the conversion.

Jordie Barrett hit back for the Hurricanes with a long-range penalty from the half-way line, then Beauden Barrett kicked another just before half-time to make it 7-6 to the home side at the break.

David Havili crossed the line shortly after the restart but was held up by Julian Savea, with the hosts settling for a Mo'unga penalty.

Michael Alaalatoa extended the Crusaders' lead with a converted try from a lineout and Heiden Bedwell-Curtis added another off the back off a dominant scrum as the hosts took control at 24-6.

A darting run from Reed Princep gave the Hurricanes a converted try to narrow the gap but it proved too late to trigger a comeback.

