Newsletter Signup Register / Login
It would require something extraordinary for Twickenham chiefs to ditch Eddie Jones before Japan 2019 Photo: AFP/File
rugby world cup 2019

RFU back Jones to revive England's fortunes

0 Comments
By OLLY GREENWOOD
LONDON

Eddie Jones has been backed by Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown to get England back to its winning ways after their shock Six Nations slump.

England, champions in 2017, finished a miserable fifth in this season's Six Nations, their worst performance in the tournament for more than 30 years.

They now head to South Africa for a three-Test series with the Springboks on the back of three straight defeats by Scotland, France and Grand Slam champions Ireland.

It was all so very different in January when Australian coach Jones had an England deal due to expire after the 2019 World Cup in Japan extended by a further two years on the back of 22 wins from his first 23 Tests as Red Rose boss.

Given the proximity of the World Cup, and the fact Brown so recently gave him a new deal, it would require something extraordinary for Twickenham chiefs to ditch Jones before Japan 2019.

And it may well be that the problems revealed by England's trio of defeats, notably a lack of sharpness at the breakdown and in attack, are too extensive even for the experienced former Australia and Japan coach to solve in time if his current side are to challenge reigning world champions New Zealand.

Brown, however, was encouraged by the way Jones had analysed England's situation in a Six Nations debrief.

"Eddie described the things that he felt needed to be improved and changed and his plan going forward," Brown said Thursday. "I took a great deal of confidence from those plans in how we can ignite the success we had until recently."

Meanwhile the RFU remain confident Jones will be able to select the uncapped Brad Shields for South Africa under World Rugby's regulation nine that stipulates players must be released for Test duty.

Shields is the Wasps-bound captain of New Zealand's Crusaders Super Rugby side.

The back row is, however, England qualified through his parents.

"If we were in the position where Eddie was to select Brad and to require him for the squad, then we would go through the normal process of regulation nine and hopefully that's fairly routine," Brown said.

England is set to face New Zealand at Twickenham in November.

With 'headquarters' routinely sold out for the visit of lesser nations, the RFU is banking on another 82,000 capacity crowd for a showdown with the All Blacks.

The most expensive ticket for the match is set to be £195 ($272, 224 euros).

"Our prices have been static for two seasons, but the reality is the inflation of costs," Brown said. "The premium ticket price is going up, but that allows us to provide more accessibility across the range.

"And over the next couple of seasons, two thirds of the tickets we sell will be less than £100 and one third less than £50. The demand is so great for Twickenham that we could keep pushing the price, but we're not trying to do that."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel