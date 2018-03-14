Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England keen to finish by avenging Ireland loss, says Simmonds

0 Comments
LONDON

England back rower Sam Simmonds believes a chance to avenge last year's Six Nations defeat at Ireland was the perfect incentive for the outgoing champions to end their poor campaign on a positive note.

England's hopes of a second consecutive grand slam were thwarted on the last day by Ireland and Eddie Jones' side, who have suffered back-to-back defeats by Scotland and France, will be desperate for a consolation win at Twickenham on Saturday.

"Looking back on last year and losing in Ireland, that will be an incentive to push on this weekend," Exeter number eight Simmonds told British media of the 13-9 loss in Dublin.

"There are boys here who are experienced and have played good Ireland teams in the past... if we perform well we know results do come from that. Hopefully we put on a good performance for the Twickenham crowd."

England captain Dylan Hartley is expected to return for the clash after recovering from a tight calf but winger Elliot Daly remains a doubt due to a foot injury.

With their hopes of an unprecedented hat-trick of titles dashed, England will look to avoid a third defeat of the championship that could leave them reflecting on their worst Six Nations performance since 2006.

"We are not happy with performances and results of the last couple of weeks, but it's a huge game against Ireland and we are all pushing in the right direction," Simmonds said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food and Drink

Yurei Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

The Worst (And Best) White Days Ever: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo