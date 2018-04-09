Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All Blacks prop Moody a doubt for France series after new injury

WELLINGTON

All Blacks prop Joe Moody suffered a serious hand injury on Saturday while making his return to rugby after seven months on the sidelines, New Zealand media reported on Sunday.

Moody, Steve Hansen's first choice loosehead last year before he suffered a shoulder injury against Argentina, lasted 10 minutes for club Lincoln before sustaining an injury which could rule him out of the June series against France.

Fairfax media said he had snapped a tendon and damaged bone near the tip of the finger making a tackle and Brad Mooar, backs coach at his Super Rugby team the Canterbury Crusaders, confirmed that Moody had been injured.

"Yes we aware of an injured finger but we are not aware of the severity of it yet," Mooar told reporters after the win over the Jaguares in Argentina.

"Clearly with time differences that is information that will come through in due course and we will be right across it."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

