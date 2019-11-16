Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Argentina's Lavanini handed four-match ban for red card tackle


TOKYO

Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini has been handed a four-match ban for the head-high tackle on Owen Farrell that earned him a red card in the Rugby World Cup Pool C clash on Saturday.

Lavanini crashed his shoulder into the jaw of the England captain in the 17th minute of the match and it proved a decisive moment with the Pumas going down 39-10 at Tokyo Stadium to leave their hopes of qualifying for the last eight in tatters.

The big second row forward, who wept as he left the pitch, was also sent off against South Africa in 2017 and had received five previous yellow cards in tests.

"Lavanini admitted the act of foul play and accepted that it warranted a red card," read the judgement.

"He accepted that given his previous disciplinary record he was not entitled to the full 50 percent discount from the six-game entry point."

France's victory over Tonga on Sunday means Argentina will be going home after their final pool match against the United States on Wednesday in Kumagaya.

Lavanini will miss that game and three matches for his English club Northampton Saints.

