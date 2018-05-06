Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Genia out for 4 weeks with knee injury

MELBOURNE

Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia will be sidelined for four weeks by a knee injury sustained in Super Rugby action and could be touch and go for the opening match in the June test series against Ireland.

Genia limped off the pitch in the first half of the Melbourne Rebels' 55-10 hammering at the hands of the Canterbury Crusaders on Friday amid initial fears that he might miss all three tests against the touring Six Nations champions.

Scans on Saturday confirmed the halfback had sustained a low grade knee strain and there are hopes he might even return in the Super Rugby match against the Auckland Blues the week before the first test against Irealnd in Brisbane on June 9.

The 30-year-old started 13 of Australia's 14 tests last season and was expected to retain the number nine shirt for the Ireland series, which also includes matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

