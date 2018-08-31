Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Australia's Kerevi out for at least two more months

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's concerns over his midfield continued to mount on Friday with center Samu Kerevi acknowledging he would not return to action for at least another two months.

The 24-year-old suffered a torn biceps in the Wallabies' 2-1 series loss to Ireland in June and had surgery in July.

He was initially expected to be out until the tail end of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship in late September but said on Friday that he was still at least two months away from playing again.

"Rehab is coming along quite slow but I want to do it properly before I get back to playing," Kerevi told Rugby Australia's website. "Probably another eight to 10 weeks until I'm back playing."

The Wallabies are bottom of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship having lost their first two games to the All Blacks, defeats that ensured New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for another 12 months.

Kerevi's absence created a selection headache for Cheika, with Tevita Kuridrani also out with a long-term injury, and the coach recognised he would have to rely on inexperienced players in the position for the Rugby Championship.

The versatile Reece Hodge played center during the matches against New Zealand in Sydney and Auckland, but has mostly played flyhalf at Super Rugby level or in the outside backs for the Wallabies.

Kerevi, however, thought there was enough depth in the squad to cover the position and said that Hodge had played well against the All Blacks.

"I thought he did an awesome job," Kerevi said. "There's a lot of depth in that spot still. We have Curtis Rona and Billy Meakes who can play there as well."

The Wallabies face a monumental task to get their Rugby Championship campaign back on track, with their next game against a wounded Springboks side in Brisbane on Sept 8.

The Springboks were beaten 32-19 by Argentina in Mendoza last Saturday and coach Rassie Erasmus has said his side must "win at all costs" in Brisbane, something Kerevi said his teammates would need to be aware of following the All Blacks losses.

"I know results haven't gone their way but this week gives them an opportunity to reset and then come out strong when they go into camp on Sunday," Kerevi said. "They've just got to stay close together and go again."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. .html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo