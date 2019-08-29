Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Australia's Petaia ruled out of Samoa test

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Talented young Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia has been ruled out of their final World Cup warmup against Samoa with a hamstring injury, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

The uncapped 19-year-old tweaked his hamstring attempting a diving tackle in training at the Wallabies' camp in New Caledonia on Wednesday and would return to Australia for treatment, the governing body said on its website.

"While officials are confident he will be fit for the World Cup, the Wallabies are taking the cautious route with the rising star given his injury-riddled recent history," the report said.

Highly regarded Petaia, the only uncapped player in Michael Cheika's squad, was expected to be given a run in the farewell test against Samoa in Sydney on Sept 7.

Petaia missed out on his test debut last year when he was a late withdrawal from the team that beat Italy.

The Queensland Reds back missed most of the Super Rugby season with a foot injury.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo