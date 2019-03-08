Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby Australia denies claims of match-fixing by Wallabies

SYDNEY

Rugby Australia has denied a report claiming the Wallabies were investigated for match-fixing after they lost a test they had been favored to win.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday suggested the Australian men's team was investigated for match-fixing several years ago and that a sporting official had recommended that the investigation be re-opened.

The report alleged there was a "deep concern" about a Wallabies loss and there had been suspicious activity in a test the Australian side was widely expected to win. The match was not identified.

Rugby Australia released a statement on Friday, denying any such investigation was ever conducted.

"A headline attached to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald today suggested Rugby Australia had investigated a Wallabies test match 'from several years ago' in relation to the possibility of match-fixing," the statement said. "Rugby Australia wishes to confirm it has seen no evidence in regards to inappropriate betting activity or match-fixing and has no record of any such investigation occurring in the past. Rugby Australia takes any allegation of match-fixing very seriously and would always thoroughly investigate should any person or entity ever provide information to the Integrity Unit."

