Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Australia happy to leave criticism at home

0 Comments
PORT ELIZABETH

Australia will relish the opportunity to be away on tour and sheltered from home criticism as they complete this year's Rugby Championship with tests in South Africa and Argentina over the next fortnight, forward Allan Alaalatoa said on Monday.

"Being away from Australia can be good for us," the Wallaby prop told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against the Springboks at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"It will give us a chance to connect a bit more. I'm sure this will bring us closer together."

The Wallabies go into the weekend looking to put behind them a rare home defeat at the hands of Argentina that has piled criticism on the team and left them under pressure.

Three defeats in four games in this year's southern hemisphere championship threatens them with last place in the four-nation competition.

"We know it will be only us once we are out there on the field and we will have just each other to draw on to push through the barrier. I think it's a good time for us to be away on tour," Alaalatoa added.

Australia traditionally complete the Rugby Championship fixtures with two away games and Alaalatoa added he felt this was an advantage as the team was more likely to be nearing its full potential towards the end of the season.

"We're heading towards that point where we are developing and really getting to know our game plan," he said.

Team mate Ned Hanigan, likely to be restored to the starting line-up for Saturday's test, said the 23-19 loss to Argentina on the Gold Coast earlier this month still hurt.

"We've had a lot of hard conversations since the result against Argentina. You can't leave what happened there behind completely," he said.

"There are some learnings that have come out of it. We can't kick stones, we have got to grab the situation and turn things around."

After Saturday's game in Port Elizabeth, Australia travel to Argentina to meet the Pumas in Salta on Oct 6.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Importance Of Computer In Our Daily Life Essay

Insight Japan Today

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Trip From Tokyo To Hakone With Luggage-Free Travel

Savvy Tokyo