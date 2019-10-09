Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou scores his team's seventh try against the U.S. in their Rugby World Cup match at Kumagaya Stadium in Saitama Prefecture on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
rugby world cup 2019

Argentina beat U.S. 47-17 to go out with a bang

0 Comments
By Nick Mulvenney
KUMAGAYA

Argentina's backline cut loose for the first time at the Rugby World Cup as the Pumas closed a disappointing Pool C campaign with a 47-17 bonus point victory over the United States at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Wednesday.

Nicolas Sanchez, dropped for the crucial loss against England last weekend, scored the first of Argentina's seven tries and pulled the strings from flyhalf as the twice semifinalists went out of the tournament with a bang.

Joaquin Tuculet and Juan Cruz Mallia both scored two tries, while their fellow backs Jeronimo de La Fuente and Gonzalo Martin Bertranou also crossed in a win that assured the Pumas of third place in the pool and a spot at the 2023 World Cup.

The winless Eagles were unable to produce the disciplined performance coach Gary Gold wanted from them but will take some solace from two tries for skipper Blaine Scully and another from Paul Lasike.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Autumn-Flavored Japanese Donuts That You’ll Fall In Love With

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel