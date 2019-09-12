Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South African players pose for a photo after beating Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya on Sept 6. Photo: REUTERS
rugby world cup 2019

Springboks' revival makes them World Cup contenders

0 Comments
By Nick Said
TOKYO

South Africa's superb revival over the past 15 months has taken them from one of their lowest ever periods to genuine Rugby World Cup contenders as they chase a third global title in Japan.

After picking up a bronze medal in England four years ago, the Springboks won only 11 of their next 25 tests, including a first ever loss to Italy and a record 57-0 humiliation by New Zealand.

They were one-dimensional, lacking in intensity and seemingly directionless under former coach Allister Coetzee, with concerns over the individual skills of players and their ability to implement a successful game-plan.

Rassie Erasmus took over the side in March 2018 after being installed as Director of Rugby and the upswing in fortunes has been dramatic.

A home-series win over England was followed by an away success against New Zealand in Wellington and finally the Rugby Championship crown for the first time in a decade as the Boks head to the World Cup unbeaten this year.

Whereas at the end of 2017 there was a real sense of a lack of quality available, Erasmus was challenged over who to leave out from his World Cup squad of 31, and his final group has been met with universal approval from the demanding media and supporters of the side.

"I really believe this is the best 31 guys we could have picked who are in form, available and fit enough," he said.

"We are in with a much better chance than 18 months ago. I wouldn't tag us as favorites, but we have a much more realistic chance."

Erasmus' clever management of his players has provided opportunity for a number of new names to emerge and he now has strength in depth in most positions.

He can select world-class front rows on both the pitch and the bench, has four locks who could start without lowering the quality, and options in an array of loose-forwards to suit different styles of play.

There are three excellent scrumhalves, while Handre Pollard is a key figure at flyhalf and runs the game for the Boks, though his deputy Elton Jantjies can blow hot and cold and needs his pack to be on the front foot to be effective.

There is solidity in the centers and 2007 World Cup winner Frans Steyn provides a monster boot as well as plenty of muscle in the midfield, and the back three has the pace and trickery to exploit the spaces on the pitch.

There is no doubt that this Bok side can beat any other side in Japan, but the question remains whether they can put in three strong performances in a row from the quarterfinals onwards to lift the cup.

"I think for us the most important thing was to work on our consistency," giant number eight Duane Vermeulen admitted last month. "But we are happy with where we are at the moment."

The Boks open their campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on Sept. 21 and will also play Italy, Namibia and Canada in their Pool B.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

These Tweets Show the Havoc Wreaked on Tokyo by Typhoon Faxai Yesterday

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Magical Red Spider Lilies of Kinchakuda

Savvy Tokyo

How the October Consumption Tax Hike Will Affect You

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Itsukushima Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining