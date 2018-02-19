Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Boost for Wales as Lions contingent roar again

LONDON

Wales have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Ireland with Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams all declared fit to play.

Flyhalf Biggar missed their first two games -- a win over Scotland and loss to England -- with a shoulder problem, while a knee injury has sidelined eighthman Faletau since December.

Back Williams had been laid low by a groin injury but proved his fitness as he scored for Saracens in a 13-3 win at Sale Sharks in the English Premiership on Friday.

Fullback Halfpenny pulled out of Wales' last game, which they lost 12-6 to England at Twickenham, with a foot infection.

Together with winger George North, who missed the win over Scotland with a knee injury but came off the bench against England, it means Wales now have five of their British & Irish Lions available for a must-win game in Dublin after starting their Six Nations campaign with a major injury crisis.

Loose forward Ross Moriarty, who did not play for his club Gloucester at the weekend after hurting his shoulder against England, has also been passed fit, Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde told Wales Rugby Union TV.

"It's nice to have headaches in a few positions. It's always good to have plenty to choose from and there's a competitive edge to the squad. It will be a tough call on a few individuals but we're looking forward to having those discussions later," he said.

Coach Warren Gatland will name his team for the Ireland clash on Tuesday.

