rugby union

Brumbies see off Sharks to set up Jaguares semifinal

SYDNEY

The ACT Brumbies built a big first-half lead before running out 38-13 winners over the Sharks in Canberra on Saturday to reach the Super Rugby semifinals for the first time since 2015 and end South African interest in the playoffs.

Number eight Pete Samu grabbed a brace and winger Henry Speight also crossed before the break to help the Brumbies earn a trip to Buenos Aires next week to play the Jaguares, who beat the Waikato Chiefs 21-16 in their quarter-final on Friday.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen crossed for the Sharks in the second half but comeback wins in successive weeks proved beyond the travel-weary South Africans and late tries from scrumhalf Joe Powell and replacement Matt Lucas sealed the home win.

The Canterbury Crusaders, 38-14 winners over the Otago Highlanders on Friday, will take on the Wellington Hurricanes, who beat South Africa's Bulls 35-28 earlier on Saturday, in the other semifinal next weekend.

