rugby union

Bulls prop Schoeman charged with biting in Rebels game

MELBOURNE

Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman has been charged with biting during their Super Rugby match against the Rebels in Pretoria on Saturday.

Schoeman was not charged on the field but was later issued a red card by the competition's citing commissioner, governing body SANZAAR said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 58th minute of the match at Loftus Versfeld, SANZAAR said in a statement.

Australian media said Schoeman had bitten Rebels back-rower Richard Hardwick during the Bulls' 28-10 win.

A Rebels spokesman confirmed the biting charge but was unable to provide further details.

A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. local time in South Africa (0700 GMT).

The Rebels (4-4) travel to Cape Town to play the Stormers (3-6) this weekend, with the Bulls (4-4) hosting New Zealand side Otago Highlanders (5-2).

