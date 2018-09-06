Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Cipriani will be judged on Gloucester form: Jones

0 Comments
LONDON

Flyhalf Danny Cipriani's chances of England selection depend on his form for Gloucester, England coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday.

Cipriani was reprimanded by the Rugby Football Union and his new club after admitting common assault and avoiding arrest in an incident last month on a pre-season tour of Jersey.

"I went down there on Monday and had a chat to him," Jones told the BBC. "We will judge him on what he does on the pitch.

"It was a situation you wouldn't like to have and you wouldn't like to have again. Danny understands that."

Cipriani, 30, played for England in the third test against South Africa in June, his first start for the national team for 10 years.

The incident outside a nightclub, for which Cipriani was fined 2,000 pounds ($2,600) each by a Magistrates Court and Gloucester, was the latest in a series of off-field controversies that have dogged his career.

"You have got to find out what really happened. You have to find out the facts," Jones said. "We spoke to Cipriani, we spoke to the club. We feel it's been dealt with."

Cipriani was man of the match on his Gloucester Premiership debut on Saturday as he led the team to a 27-16 win over Northampton.

England play South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia at Twickenham in November.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog