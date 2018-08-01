Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Coles named in All Blacks training camp squad

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Hooker Dane Coles has been included in the squad for an All Blacks training camp this week in Christchurch as they continue their preparations for the Rugby Championship.

Coles has not played at all this year since rupturing knee ligaments in a test match against France last November. He needed two operations to repair the injury.

The 31-year-old has been blighted by injury over the last two seasons, missing much of 2017 due to lingering concussion symptoms.

Lock Jackson Hemopo and prop Karl Tu'inukuafe, who were late injury replacements for the test series against France in June, were included in the squad but Waikato Chiefs prop Nepo Laulala misses out.

Laulala had established himself in the All Blacks set-up last year after Charlie Faumuina moved to France, and while the 27-year-old broke his arm in March he had been expected to be out for only three months.

None of the players in the Canterbury Crusaders, who are preparing for the Super Rugby final against South Africa's Lions on Aug. 4, were included for the camp.

The All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship will be named next Monday before they assemble on Aug. 9 in Christchurch to prepare for their opening clash against the Wallabies in Sydney on Aug. 18.

Training camp squad:

Forwards - Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock.

Backs - TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining