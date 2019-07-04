Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Crusaders forced to make two changes for Super Rugby final

WELLINGTON

Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson made two enforced changes to his team on Thursday for the Super Rugby final against Argentina's Jaguares after All Blacks Scott Barrett and Ryan Crotty were ruled out by injury.

Lock Barrett broke a finger in the semifinal against the Wellington Hurricanes last weekend and Mitchell Dunshea has been called up to replace him in the second row for Saturday's match at Christchurch Stadium.

A broken thumb put paid to Crotty's hopes of rounding out his days as a Crusader in the final and in his absence Jack Goodhue moves from outside to inside center with Braydon Ennor promoted from the replacements to take the number 13 shirt.

Crotty, 30, will be leaving New Zealand after this year's Rugby World Cup to play in Japan for the Kubota Spears club.

The only other change to Robertson's matchday squad is the inclusion of 21-year-old Will Jordan on the bench as cover for the outside backs in place of Ennor.

The Crusaders, who have never lost a home playoff, will be gunning for a record-extending 10th Super Rugby title, and third in a row, against the Jaguares on Saturday.

Crusaders team: 15-David Havili, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Braydon Ennor, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Bryn Hall, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Whetu Douglas, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Mitchell Dunshea, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Andrew Makalio, 17-George Bower, 18-Michael Alaalatoa, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Jordan Taufua, 21-Mitchell Drummond, 22-Mitchell Hunt, 23-Will Jordan

