Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Crusaders play 'safe card' on injured Read

0 Comments
By Mark Gleeson
CAPE TOWN

All Blacks captain Kieran Read missed Saturday's Super Rugby clash for the Canterbury Crusaders against the Stormers with a neck injury but his absence was just a precaution, said coach Scott Robertson.

"He tweaked his neck at training on Thursday and we gave it a day or so to be right," he explained.

"In the end, we played the safe card and made sure for the rest of the season he is right. It's just minor."

Further assessment will be undertaken on the loose forward's injury when the Super Rugby frontrunners return to Christchurch on Monday after two matches in South Africa, including the 19-19 draw at Newlands at the weekend.

"It’s always a funny feeling when you draw. We felt we did enough to win the game a few times, with line breaks but we just didn’t convert," Robertson added.

"But they stayed in it, their defense was incredible really -- reflective of the energy of the stadium and the crowd. The Stormers don’t often get beat here, showing how tough it is to win."

It was the double defending champions' second draw in their last three matches but they remain top of the overall standings with two home games to come against the Auckland Blues and Melbourne Rebels and a visit in between to the Waikato Chiefs.

Read, 33, played for the first time since last year's All Blacks end-of-season tour in late March, one of the senior internationals given an extended break in the off-season with an eye on the World Cup in Japan later this year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog