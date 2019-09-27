England's Francis cited for dangerous tackle

England center Piers Francis has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Will Hooley in his side's 45-7 victory over the United States in a Rugby World Cup match on Thursday.

Francis was not sanctioned during the Pool C match in Kobe and was cited by World Rugby after the game that also had U.S. flanker John Quill sent off for a shoulder charge on England's Owen Farrell.

Francis is the fifth player to face the judiciary this week for dangerous tackles after World Rugby criticized the referees for inconsistency around their judgements in earlier games.

The game also saw the first red card handed out at the 2019 World Cup with U.S. flanker John Quill sent off for a shocking shoulder charge to the head of replacement centre Owen Farrell, who was a sitting duck after knocking on.

Former England coach Clive Woodward slammed Quill's hit and also took aim at Samoans Ray Ley Lo and Motu Matu'u, who were cited for controversial tackles against Russia.

"The ugly assault on Owen Farrell by John Quill late in the second half is why we have red cards and the deliberate, targeted high shots by the Samoans Ray Ley Lo and Motu Matu'u against Russia are why we dismiss the disgraced players from the field of play and ban them," he wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"They are the deliberate, callous, illegal challenges that the game must eradicate and must always be punished with an automatic red and a ban so they see the error of their ways."

Rey had an initial six-game ban reduced to three for his good record and conduct at the hearing while Matu'u has yet to hear the result of his disciplinary review.

England's Farrell, who finished the game against the Americans despite the Quill hit, came away with a deep gash in his nose from an earlier tackle.

And while coach Eddie Jones joked that part of Farrell's nose had been found on the field, attack coach Scott Wisemantel downplayed the injury to the England skipper.

"He's fine, he still has his looks," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. l