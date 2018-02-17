Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Haskell, Marler in squad to face Scots after suspension

LONDON

England loose forward James Haskell and prop Joe Marler both returned to the squad after suspension as they were named by coach Eddie Jones on Sunday in a 29-man squad for the Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

Haskell was suspended for four weeks following a high tackle in a match for Wasps against Harlequins, while Marler was given a six-week ban for striking with the shoulder in an illegal clear out playing for Harlequins against Sale Sharks.

England under-20 wing Gabriel Ibitoye has been named as an 'apprentice' in the squad which means he gets the experience of being involved in training and preparation for the match.

England opened their Six Nations campaign with victories over Italy and Wales. They will play Scotland at Murrayfield where they last lost 10 years ago.

Squad:

Backs

Mike Brown, Danny Care (both Harlequins), Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell (both Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell, Nathan Hughes (both Wasps), Maro Itoje, George Kruis (both Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw (both Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ken Ferris)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

