Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England's Youngs set to miss Wales clash with knee injury

0 Comments
LONDON

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs is likely to miss the Six Nations clash against Wales at Twickenham next weekend after suffering knee ligament damage in Sunday's victory over Italy in Rome.

Youngs was injured just nine minutes into the 46-15 victory on the opening weekend of the Six Nations when his left leg was trapped as he passed from the back of a ruck.

A full assessment of the injury was to be carried out on Monday with a chance that he also might be out for the entire championship.

"He's unlikely to be available for the Wales game. It's too early to make any sort of prediction. I'm always optimistic," England coach Eddie Jones told reporters.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Asahi Brewery Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After Friends Move Away From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb.5-Feb.11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Winter Tour: Strolling and Snowshoeing Through Gifu’s Hidden Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo