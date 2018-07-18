Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England prop Genge ruled out until early 2019 after knee surgery

0 Comments
LONDON

England prop Ellis Genge is expected to be out of action until early 2019 after undergoing knee surgery, the 23-year-old's club Leicester Tigers have said.

Genge sustained the injury in training during England's tour of South Africa in June.

"He will miss the first phase of the season and we're probably looking at him playing again in the new year at this stage," Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told the Premiership club's website.

England coach Eddie Jones' training methods have come in for scrutiny after several players sustained injuries.

Bath prop Beno Obano was ruled out for a year after suffering ligament and hamstring tendon damage in training while Ben Te'O sustained a quad injury and also pulled out of the South Africa series.

Several other players, including lock Joe Launchbury, struggled with injuries throughout the tour.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog