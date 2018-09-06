Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

England to play World Cup warm-up match against Italy in Newcastle

LONDON

England will face Italy at St James' Park in Newcastle as part of their four World Cup warm-up matches next year, the Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday.

Eddie Jones' side will face Wales and Ireland at Twickenham on Aug 11 and Aug 24 respectively, before playing Italy on Sept 6.

England have not played a home match away from Twickenham since their final pool fixture of the 2015 World Cup at Manchester City's stadium.

"These Quilter Internationals will be extremely important to the squad's final preparations before we head out to Japan," Jones said in a statement.

"It is great news to be able to take England to another part of the country and Newcastle will be fantastic hosts like they were for the matches here in 2015. We will look forward to playing in front of a great northern crowd."

Along with the three home games, England travel to Cardiff to face Wales on Aug. 17 as part of their warmup fixtures before the squad flies to Tokyo for the World Cup.

Fixtures:

England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London (Aug 11, 2019)

Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Aug 17, 2019)

England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London (Aug 24, 2019)

England v Italy - St James' Park, Newcastle (Sept 6, 2019)

