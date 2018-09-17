Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England women's team to become fully professional from January

0 Comments
LONDON

England women international 15-a-side players will become fully professional with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announcing on Monday the introduction of full-time contracts this season.

The RFU said there would be 28 full-time contracts available to England Women, effective from January, supplemented by seven elite player squad agreements. No financial details were given.

"We are delighted to be able to offer full-time contracts to our 15s players," said RFU Chief Executive Steve Brown in a statement.

"This has long been our ambition and demonstrates the RFU's commitment to growing the women's game and the belief we have in the future of the sport."

All England players would be eligible to play for their clubs in the women's Premiership, returning to the RFU for national duties with the squad based at Bisham Abbey.

The RFU said it was planning to double the number of female rugby players by 2021, increasing the number of women's teams by more than 75 percent to 800, and get more women involved in coaching and officiating.

"We are at a tipping point for women's rugby globally and it is our ambition to be world number one and drive growth at every level," said Brown.

"As an organisation, from top to bottom, we are very much behind this and want to see the continued expansion and growth to realise the ambitious targets we have set ourselves."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel