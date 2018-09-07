Erasmus rings changes for Springbok's match against Wallabies match

rugby union

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look front row and shuffled his loose forwards for the Rugby Championship test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi will start next to tighthead Frans Malherbe, with Tendai Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx dropped to the bench for the match at Lang Park.

With Francois Louw playing for English club side Bath last week then flying to Australia, captain Siya Kolisi swaps to the openside of the scrum, after playing on the blindside against Argentina in Durban and Mendoza. Louw is on the bench.

Pieter-Steph du Toit starts as blindside in the squad released on Thursday, and Warren Whiteley completes the loose trio at number eight.

Elton Jantjies swaps places at flyhalf with Handré Pollard, who has been demoted to the bench, while Faf de Klerk will remain at scrumhalf.

Erasmus also rotated his midfield, which means a first start in 2018 for Damian de Allende, who resumes his centre partnership with Jesse Kriel.

Uncapped outside back Cheslin Kolbe has been given a spot on the bench.

South Africa are looking to bounce back after a disappointing away loss to Argentina in their last Rugby Championship start, having won the opener against the Pumas in Durban.

"We are looking for a good response on Saturday against the Wallabies and I am sure that this side will be up to the task," Erasmus said in a media release.

"Australia, playing at home, will no doubt be highly motivated to bounce back, so we have to be ready for a huge contest.

"We have worked hard to rectify our errors of last week and we know the set piece and breakdown battles are going to especially be important.

"The Wallabies are known for their abilities at the breakdown and we will have to be accurate and disciplined in those areas."

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Makazole Mapimpi, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damien de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Embrose Papier, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.