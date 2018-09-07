Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Erasmus rings changes for Springbok's match against Wallabies match

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look front row and shuffled his loose forwards for the Rugby Championship test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi will start next to tighthead Frans Malherbe, with Tendai Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx dropped to the bench for the match at Lang Park.

With Francois Louw playing for English club side Bath last week then flying to Australia, captain Siya Kolisi swaps to the openside of the scrum, after playing on the blindside against Argentina in Durban and Mendoza. Louw is on the bench.

Pieter-Steph du Toit starts as blindside in the squad released on Thursday, and Warren Whiteley completes the loose trio at number eight.

Elton Jantjies swaps places at flyhalf with Handré Pollard, who has been demoted to the bench, while Faf de Klerk will remain at scrumhalf.

Erasmus also rotated his midfield, which means a first start in 2018 for Damian de Allende, who resumes his centre partnership with Jesse Kriel.

Uncapped outside back Cheslin Kolbe has been given a spot on the bench.

South Africa are looking to bounce back after a disappointing away loss to Argentina in their last Rugby Championship start, having won the opener against the Pumas in Durban.

"We are looking for a good response on Saturday against the Wallabies and I am sure that this side will be up to the task," Erasmus said in a media release.

"Australia, playing at home, will no doubt be highly motivated to bounce back, so we have to be ready for a huge contest.

"We have worked hard to rectify our errors of last week and we know the set piece and breakdown battles are going to especially be important.

"The Wallabies are known for their abilities at the breakdown and we will have to be accurate and disciplined in those areas."

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Makazole Mapimpi, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damien de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Embrose Papier, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain