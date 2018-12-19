Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Ex-captains Jones, Humphreys to assist incoming Wales coach Pivac

0 Comments
CARDIFF

Former Wales captains Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys have been appointed assistants to incoming head coach Wayne Pivac, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday.

The pair will link up with Scarlets coach Pivac after the 2019 World Cup with current head coach Warren Gatland stepping down from his role after the tournament in Japan.

"I'm delighted with today's announcement. We are bringing in two hugely experienced, quality Welsh coaches to our set-up in Stephen and Jonathan," Pivac said in a statement.

"The WRU have been forward thinking with their planning and recruitment for post RWC 2019 and this has allowed me to bring in and secure the coaches we wanted."

Former flyhalf Jones made 104 appearances for Wales during a 13-year career before retiring in 2013. He joined Premiership side Wasps as an attack coach before linking up with Pivac at Scarlets as backs coach two years later.

Humphreys, who has 35 Wales caps, began his coaching career with Ospreys in 2005 before being named Scotland's forwards coach in 2013. After four years in the role, he moved to Glasgow to become the assistant coach at Warriors.

"Stephen and Jonathan are hugely respected not only for what they did on the field as players but in their careers as coaches and I'm delighted to have them as part of our team," Pivac said.

"They will bring a huge amount of experience, excitement and passion to their roles."

The WRU said skills coach Neil Jenkins and head of physical performance Paul Stridgeon would remain in their jobs.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan Real Estate Investment and Home Buying Seminars

Is 2019 The Year to Buy or Sell Your Property? See All January Seminar Dates & Register Here!

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

11 Made In Japan Gifts To Take Back Home This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Adventures

A Mother And Daughter’s Special Day Out With The Hayama Excursion Ticket

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Bartenders, Hairdressers Among Top Undateable Male Professions in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

IT Company DeNA Launches ‘Zero Yen Taxi’ in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Matsunoyama Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Live

10 Unique Low-Cost Japanese Presents to Send Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Awesome Anime Christmas Gift Ideas

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL