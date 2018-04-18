Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Five Spain players banned for abusing referee

0 Comments
LONDON

Rugby Europe has handed out bans to five Spain players who confronted a referee at the end of their shock defeat by Belgium in a World Cup qualifying match last month.

The players were angered by the performance of Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu after the 18-10 defeat in Brussels allowed Romania to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan at Spain's expense.

Scrumhalf Sebastien Rouet was handed the longest ban of 43 weeks for physical and verbal abuse of the match official, the independent judicial committee appointed by Rugby Europe said in a statement http://www.rugbyeurope.eu/decision-rugby-europe-judicial-committee.

Fellow scrumhalf Guillaume Rouet was banned for 36 weeks for the same charges. Flankers Pierre Barthere and Lucas Guillaume, as well as flyhalf Mathieu Belie, all received 14-week bans for using threatening actions and words at a match official.

A misconduct complaint against the Spanish Rugby Union will be heard at a later date, the statement added.

World Rugby said earlier this month that it would convene an independent disputes panel to review the match.

Spain must now beat Portugal to earn a two-legged playoff against Samoa for a place at the World Cup.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

A New Challenge: Changes to Elementary School English in Japan for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel