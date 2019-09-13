Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Foley to join Japan's Kubota Spears after World Cup

0 Comments
TOKYO

Australian flyhalf Bernard Foley will join Japanese Top League side Kubota Spears after the World Cup, the club announced on Thursday.

Foley, who is in Japan with the Australian squad ahead of the World Cup later this month, will link up with the Chiba-based Spears in time for the 2019 season that begins in January.

It will be his second stint playing in Japan having previously featured for the Ricoh Black Rams from 2015-2016.

"I am very happy that I am joining Kubota Spears," Foley said in a statement released Thursday. "Kubota Spears is a team which not only has been getting good results but also is full of enthusiasm to be better and stronger. I appreciate that I was given an opportunity to play in Japan again. Rugby is becoming popular in Japan and I think the level of the Top League is the highest ever."

The Spears have never won Japan's premier rugby competition and finished seventh last season.

Foley is the latest big name to announce he is staying in Japan after the World Cup.

Compatriots Will Genia, Quade Cooper and David Pocock will also feature in Japan's domestic competitions next season, along with New Zealand captain Kieran Read and South African number eight Duane Vermeulen.

Foley is part of Michael Cheika's World Cup squad who are hoping to win Australia's third title and first since 1999.

They begin their campaign against Fiji on Sept 21.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Education

What is the IB and PYP Curriculum Framework Available at International Schools in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Magical Red Spider Lilies of Kinchakuda

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

How the October Consumption Tax Hike Will Affect You

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo