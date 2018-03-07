Force to play Asia-Pacific teams as precursor to new competition

rugby union

The Western Force will play seven invitational matches against South Pacific and Asian national teams as well as Super Rugby opponents later this year as a precursor to billionaire mining tycoon Andrew Forrest's World Series Rugby (WSR).

The Force were dumped from Super Rugby last year after a very public and bitter wrangle with Rugby Australia (RA) following a decision by governing body SANZAAR to cut three teams from the competition.

South African sides the Cheetahs and Kings were also dumped and realigned with an expanded Pro14 in Europe, while the Force were cut after taking Rugby Australia to court.

Forrest promised to introduce a new competition for the Force and then achieved RA support to introduce it. He said last October it would probably be delayed until 2019.

"The focus for 2018 is to reintroduce and reinforce professional rugby in Western Australia for the benefits of our grassroots community, our players and our fans," Forrest said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In 2019, the WSR will evolve into a high-calibre, international competition with the goal of making rugby the community-building sport of Asia."

The Force, whose professional players either retired, left the country or moved to the other four Australian franchises, will host all of the games in Perth.

They face Fiji and Tonga in May before playing Super Rugby sides the Melbourne Rebels and eight-times champions Canterbury Crusaders during the June international break.

They also play Samoa in July and then Hong Kong and another unconfirmed opponent in August.

Forrest had said when he launched plans for WSR that he expected to include sides from the Asia-Pacific region and that it would include several rule innovations that would make it a "Petri dish" for World Rugby.

Former Force captain Matt Hodgson, who retired at the end of last season and was a vocal critic of RA's decision, said the invitational matches this year would galvanise the support the team received as they rallied to save the side.

"This series offers a strong future for rugby in Western Australia," said Hodgson, who is now the Force's head of elite performance.

"These matches are going to be fast and exciting and will offer a new experience for rugby fans in WA and across the Asia-Pacific region."

