Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Forget World Cup, I want Bledisloe, says Genia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian scrumhalf Will Genia would never turn down a World Cup win if one came along but the Wallabies playmaker believes wresting the Bledisloe Cup away from New Zealand would be an even greater prize.

Twice World Cup winners Australia have not held the annual trophy contested between the trans-Tasman nations since 2002, and Genia has known only disappointment in his seven campaigns since his 2009 debut against the All Blacks.

Every year has added to the frustration, with last season's defeat especially galling. A last-gasp try by Beauden Barrett denied the Wallabies a breakthrough win in Dunedin and sewed up the series with a game to spare.

"I can only speak from my personal point of view but to me I'd have to say it's the pinnacle," Genia told reporters on Monday, in the leadup to the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe opener in Sydney.

"I mean, the World Cup is obviously up there but how often do you get to play the best team in the world three times and have to win two out of three to win a trophy? I haven't won a World Cup, so I'm not going to say it's harder but for me it's the number one priority because as I said, they're the best team in the world for the last 15-20 years, back-to-back World Cup winners.

"For me that makes it incredibly difficult. Also it would make it incredibly special if we're fortunate enough to do it."

Australia broke a seven-match losing streak against Steve Hansen's side in the third and final match of the series in Brisbane last year and will head into the Saturday's opener at the Olympic stadium with some optimism.

The match also doubles as the opener for the southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship, featuring South Africa and Argentina.

There will be some queries over captain Michael Hooper's fitness, with the flanker having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since June.

But the side had been buoyed by the return of ball-poaching maestro David Pocock, who missed last year's Bledisloe series while taking a sabbatical, said Genia.

"I think the difference he makes you all saw at the World Cup in 2015, one of the best players on the planet," Genia said of the loose forward, who played a big part in the Wallabies' surprise run to the 2015 final in England. "So he brings what he brings in terms of his ability as a player but as well as driving standards off the field, he drives them on the field."

© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog