4 tries for Congo flyer Tambwe as Lions maul Stormers

Lions winger Madosh Tambwe scored a hat-trick of tries in the opening 13 minutes and added a fourth in the second half as his side recorded a convincing 52-31 win over the Stormers in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

Lionel Mapoe, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Ruan Combrinck added four more tries as the Stormers suffered yet another away defeat in this year's campaign.

Wilco Louw, Damian Willemse and substitute Paul de Wet, playing only his second Super Rugby game, scored for the Cape Town-based outfit in an entertaining contest that leaves the Lions comfortably top of the South African standings.

The Stormers were also awarded a penalty try in the last minute at Ellis Park.

The 20-year-old Tambwe ran all of 70 metres after picking up a loose ball to open the scoring in only the second minute and went through a gap after a forward drive for a second try in the ninth to set the tone for the match.

Four minutes later, the Congolese flyer already had his hat-trick as he ran onto a kick from Combrinck to cross the line.

The Lions added two more tries to be 31-10 ahead at halftime and kept up the momentum after the interval.

Tambwe's fourth try came at the end of a cross field kick from flyhalf Elton Jantjies as the Lions emphasised their dominance in the loose and profited from multiple turnovers.

Tambwe is the 14th player in Super Rugby to score four tries in a match and the second this season after Ben Lam of the Wellington Hurricanes achieved the same feat last week against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Lions, runners-up in the last two competitions, have now won five and lost three of eight games this season while the Stormers have three wins and five defeats.

