Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

France's Vahaamahina handed six-week ban for World Cup red card

0 Comments
PARIS

France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina has been suspended for six weeks for his red card in their World Cup quarterfinal defeat by Wales last week, World Rugby said on Thursday.

France were leading 19-10 in Oita, Japan when Vahaamahina elbowed Wales forward Aaron Wainwright in the face and was sent off. The French were reduced to 14 men and went on to lose the match 20-19.

Vahaamahina admitted to the act of foul play, accepting that the offense warranted a red card.

"Vahaamahina will miss his next six matches with his club Clermont Auvergne," World Rugby said in a statement. "Therefore the player is free to play again on Dec 16, 2019."

Although the entry point for punishment was 10 weeks, the committee reduced it by four weeks after Vahaamahina acknowledged his conduct and apologized to Wainwright.

The 28-year-old Vahaamahina announced his international retirement after France were knocked out of the World Cup.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon