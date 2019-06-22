Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Wallabies name new attack coach

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Shaun Berne has joined the Wallabies coaching staff to give head coach Michael Cheika a full complement of assistants in the run-up to this year's World Cup, the team announced on Friday.

Berne, who was most recently in charge of the backline at the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby, replaces Stephen 'Bernie' Larkham, who was sacked as attack coach in February having carried the can for Australia's miserable 2018 season.

"Shaun's a great young coach and he's going to add new energy into how we coach the players," Cheika said.

"His job will be to help players achieve their top levels of play and stay at that level more consistently."

The 40-year-old former New South Wales Waratahs and Bath back went to the same Sydney high school as Cheika and played under the now Wallabies coach at Leinster.

He started coaching with the 'A' team at the Irish province and was an assistant at Perth-based Super Rugby team the Western Force before moving to Melbourne.

"This is a huge opportunity for me personally but more importantly, I want to do whatever I can to make the Wallabies successful this year," he said.

"I want to contribute to the team by focusing on the things that will serve us best when we are under pressure, like passing, catching, alignment, running lines and deception - on and off the ball."

Daryl Gibson expressed an interest in the role after announcing he was stepping down as the Waratahs coach on Friday but the timing of Berne's announcement suggested he was never in the running.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi