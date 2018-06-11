Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Gatland hopes Wales defense coach Edwards stays for World Cup

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES

Wales coach Warren Gatland remains optimistic that Shaun Edwards will stay on as defense coach until the 2019 World Cup in Japan but would not stand in his way if another job opportunity came along.

England boss Eddie Jones is looking for a new defense coach after Paul Gustard agreed to join Premiership club Harlequins and British media reported that Edwards, who has a year left on his Wales contract, was a leading candidate for the job.

The former rugby league standout would also appeal to the Rugby Football Union (RFU), who are keen to appoint an Englishman.

"He's committed to us until the World Cup," Gatland told reporters. "But if other opportunities come along, he needs to consider those because he's out of contract after the World Cup.

"There are two or three world-class defensive coaches out there and he's definitely one of them."

Former Wasps coach Edwards has been part of Gatland's Wales coaching set-up since 2008, the pair winning three Six Nations titles together.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art and Design

Matsumoto City Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kurashinity: Bilingual Housekeeping Services For The Busy

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya