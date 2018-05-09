Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hill, Jenkins named co-captains for Wales tour

CARDIFF

Wales coach Warren Gatland has named Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins as co-captains of the 31-man squad for the tour to the U.S. and Argentina next month, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Wales will take on South Africa in Washington DC on June 2 before they travel to Argentina for two tests against the Pumas on June 9 (San Juan) and June 16 (Santa Fe).

Cardiff Blues scrumhalf Tomos Williams was handed his first call-up and Scarlets winger Tom Prydie returned to the international scene after a five-year absence.

"This summer is a great opportunity for this squad to build on their experience, get test match game time under their belt and face Rugby Championship opposition," Gatland said in a statement.

"It shows the depth we have built in recent years that we have just one uncapped player in the squad in Tomos, but he has been in a number of squads so knows the environment well.

"We have picked Cory and Ellis as co-captains, they are both leaders and have experience captaining at regional level so this is an opportunity for them to build on that."

Full squad

Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Seb Davies, Luke Charteris, Cory Hill, James Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, George North, Tom Prydie (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

