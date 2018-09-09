Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Improving Pumas show World Cup credentials in Nelson defeat

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Argentina's impressive performance against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship highlighted how much of a threat they are likely to pose at next year's Rugby World Cup, especially if they can iron out problems with their scrum.

The Pumas pushed the All Blacks for much of the game in Nelson on Saturday, before late Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue tries ballooned the score to a 46-24 advantage for the world champions.

It was their attacking prowess, however, that was most evident at Trafalgar Park, with outside backs Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy and Ramiro Moyano carving out a combined 236 metres and beating 17 defenders.

The trio popped up all over the field, able to exploit gaps prised open by their forwards and flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez's deft distribution.

Such was their performance, New Zealand Herald rugby writer Gregor Paul said they were a far different side than the one that entered the championship in 2012.

"They have been willing but not so able," Paul wrote. "They have been physical without the finesse to manipulate the last vestiges of the defence.

"They have been a 65-minute team, tough, frustrating and rugged; hard to break down until the last quarter when they make a few mistakes and are punished.

"But the old Argentina may be just that. In Nelson, the new Pumas were unveiled."

The major concern for their World Cup Pool C opponents in Japan, a group which includes England and France, is that the Pumas have made massive strides under Mario Ledesma, who replaced Daniel Hourcade after he resigned in June.

It would not have hurt that Ledesma spent the previous eight months in charge of Super Rugby's Jaguares, who are ostensibly the national side, as he guided them to the playoffs of the southern hemisphere tournament for the first time.

While they lost his first test in charge against the Springboks in Durban, they bounced back to beat Rassie Erasmus's side in Mendoza two weeks ago -- a defeat the South African coach said had thrown his own World Cup planning into disarray.

Despite their obvious improvements, Ledesma acknowledged they were still struggling in the set piece, particularly in the scrum with their pack shunted back several times on Saturday and heavily penalised.

"We really need to improve there. We got torn apart," said Ledesma, who is widely acknowledged as having turned around the Wallabies scrum when he worked with Australia coach Michael Cheika from 2015-17.

"That has been going on for the last couple of years.

"Unfortunately the other teams really go hard at us there and it does not make it easy for us."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today