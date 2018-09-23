Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Injured Moyano out of Pumas squad for All Blacks clash

BUENOS AIRES

Argentina winger Ramiro Moyano will miss next weekend's Rugby Championship test against world champions New Zealand because of a rib injury, depriving the Pumas of one of their most potent backline threats.

The 28-year-old has scored two tries in four tests so far in the championship, including a stunning individual effort in the loss to the All Blacks in Nelson when he turned TJ Perenara inside and out before touching down.

He also got over the line in the win over the Springboks in Mendoza last month but suffered the rib cartilage injury when Argentina beat the Wallabies on Australian soil for the first time in 35 years on the Gold Coast last weekend.

That victory ensured the Pumas of their best showing in the Rugby Championship ahead of their home matches against the All Blacks and Australia.

Moyano was omitted when coach Mario Ledesma named a 30-man squad for the test against New Zealand at Velez Sarsfield but will remain with the team when they assemble on Sunday.

Back Matias Osadczuk and lock Lucas Paulos will also train alongside the squad, but veteran loose forward Leonardo Senatore, flanker Rodrigo Bruni, flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and prop Enrique Pieretto have been released.

Argentina have never beaten New Zealand, their best result in 27 tests to date being a draw in Buenos Aires in 1985.

Squad:

Forwards: Matias Alemanno, Agustin Creevy, Diego Fortuny, Santiago Garcia Botta, Ramiro Herrera, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Tomas Lezana, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya, Javier Ortega Desio, Guido Petti, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Juan Zeiss.

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Sebastian Cancelliere, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Alvarez Fourcade, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Bautista Ezcurra, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Martin Landajo, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Nicolas Sanchez. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)

