rugby union

Ireland's Stockdale voted Six Nations Player of the Championship

LONDON

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale was named the Six Nations Player of the Championship for a record-breaking seven tries in his country's grand-slam winning campaign.

The 21-year-old, who scored tries against Italy, Wales, Scotland and England, secured 32 percent of the public vote to clinch the award ahead of teammates Conor Murray on 18.2 percent and Johnny Sexton on 18 percent.

Stockdale's tally of seven tries in a Six Nations campaign took him ahead of the English pair of Will Greenwood and Chris Ashton and Welshman Shane Williams and took his overall international haul to 11 tries in nine games.

"It's been a truly memorable few weeks... breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top, Stockdale told the Six Nations website (www.sixnationsrugby.com).

"It is an absolute honour to win Player of the Championship, especially when you look at the calibre of those shortlisted. Thank you to everyone who voted and for all the fans who gave us so much support throughout the Championship."

Stockdale fell one short of the all-time championship record of eight tries, set by England's Cyril Lowe in the then-Five Nations of 1914, and matched by Ian Smith in 1925, when the Scot twice scored four in a match.

The Player of the Championship shortlist was picked by a panel of rugby writers and broadcasters from across the six nations. Fans were then given two days to vote for the best player from the six-man shortlist.

Ireland's Keith Earls, Italy's Matteo Minozzi and France's Guilhem Guirado were the other three players in contention.

