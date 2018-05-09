Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Ireland backroom staff extend contracts past 2019 World Cup

DUBLIN

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's backroom staff have extended their contracts to see them through next year's Rugby World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Wednesday.

Ireland coaches Simon Easterby (forwards), Andy Farrell (defense), Greg Feek (scrum) and Richie Murphy (skills) have all signed new deals.

Easterby, Farrell and Murphy have extended their contracts until June 2020, while Feek will take up a position with Japanese club side Ricoh in the coming weeks but will continue with Ireland until the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"We have a world class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage," IRFU performance director David Nucifora said in a statement.

"They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honors."

