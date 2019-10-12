Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland's Bundee Aki is given a red card by the referee. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
rugby world cup 2019

Ireland cruise past Samoa into quarterfinals despite Aki red card

FUKUOKA

Ireland played with 14 men for 50 minutes but still eased into the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup with a seven-try, 47-5 thrashing of Samoa in their final Pool A match on Saturday.

Center Bundee Aki became the seventh player to be shown a red card at the tournament when he was sent off for a high tackle on Samoa flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute but Ireland were already 21-5 up at that stage.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton earned the bonus point that secured their passage with his second try just before halftime and skipper Rory Best, prop Tadgh Furlong, fullback Jordan Larmour, number eight CJ Stander and winger Andrew Conway also crossed.

Fukuoka escaped the violent storm which forced the cancellation of Saturday's other two matches but Typhoon Hagibis could still prevent Japan taking on Scotland on Sunday to decide whether Ireland next face the All Blacks or the Springboks.

