Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Jantjies restored to Lions squad for key Super Rugby clash

0 Comments
JOHANNESBURG

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been restored to the Lions' squad for Saturday's key Super Rugby clash against the Wellington Hurricanes after being left out of last weekend's victory over the Stormers for disciplinary reasons.

He is expected to be named on Thursday in the starting side for the meeting at Ellis Park where the Lions are chasing a place in the post-season playoffs.

Although it is still not clear what Jantjies did, his coach Swys de Bruin said he had broken "team protocols" during or around the defeat to the Sharks in Durban on May 25.

"It's a private matter and something that happened within the team and it's not the first time it happened, but I prefer not to go into detail," the coach said last week.

"It's not a about the individual. It's about following the protocol."

But since last Saturday's 41-22 win, the Lions have looked to rally around the 28-year-old Springbok.

"It was handled internally. It was handled pretty well in my opinion. As the players we stood behind him," said captain Malcolm Marx.

"It is brilliant to have Elton back, he's one of the big personalities in the squad and his presence gives us a boost," added flanker Marnus Schoeman at training on Tuesday.

Janjties, who is expected to be the back-up pivot for South Africa at this year's World Cup, has played in the last three Super Rugby finals - all of them lost by the Lions to New Zealand opposition.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo