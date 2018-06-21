Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Japan make seven changes ahead of Georgia showdown

TOKYO

Injuries have forced World Cup hosts Japan to make seven changes to the starting line-up for Saturday's clash against Georgia at the Toyota Stadium, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Coach Jamie Joseph has also made two positional changes as the Brave Blossoms look to end the June internationals with a win after sharing the spoils of a two-test series against Italy.

"The injuries have given us an opportunity to bring in some fresh blood, some fresh players to make an impact and show us they can play international footy," Joseph said.

Captain Michael Leitch will switch back to number six, allowing Shunsuke Nunomaki to occupy the openside flanker role, while Shinya Makabe will start alongside Samuela Anise behind the front three.

Yutaka Nagare replaces Fumiaki Tanaka at scrumhalf, while Harumichi Tatekawa returns at inside center.

