Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Japan names inexperienced squad for World Cup warmups

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has named three uncapped players in an inexperienced 31-man squad for the Pacific Nations Cup as the Brave Blossoms warm up to host the Rugby World Cup.

Prop Yusuke Kizu, lock James Moore and flanker Pieter Labuschagne could all debut against Fiji on July 27 from a squad that includes another 10 players with less than 10 test caps.

"We can't win at the World Cup with the 2015 (team)," Joseph said on Wednesday in comments published by Kyodo News. "We need a good balance and a good blend and I think that's what we have selected."

Japan will also play the United States and Tonga in the Pacific tournament.

Joseph has lost first-choice prop Koo Ji Won to injury, meaning Kizu is joined by Toyota Verblitz team mate Shogo Miura among Japan's limited front row options.

The four props selected have only 35 caps between them.

"Unless we give them an opportunity to play, we won't really know if they can play at a World Cup," said Joseph.

There is plenty of experience in the backs, however, with the likes of Fumiaki Tanaka, Yu Tamura, Kotaro Matsushima and Kenki Fukuoka included.

Following the Pacific Nations Cup, the Brave Blossoms play South Africa on Sept 6 in their final World Cup warmup. Japan kicks off the global showpiece against Russia in Tokyo on Sept 20.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo