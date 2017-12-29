Jones names uncapped Obano and Graham in England training squad

rugby union

England coach Eddie Jones has picked uncapped Bath prop Beno Obano and Newcastle Falcons' openside flanker Gary Graham as part of his 34-man squad for a training camp in Brighton ahead of the Six Nations championship.

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola, who is recovering from a knee injury, and James Haskell were recalled to the squad after they missed the autumn internationals last month.

The camp will begin preparations for England's Six Nations opener in Italy on Feb 4.

"This camp in Brighton is important for us to set the tone as a squad ahead of the Six Nations," Jones said in a statement.

"We will need to improve if we are to hunt down our opponents and beat them. This tournament will be exciting and challenging, as we know we will play against some very strong teams.

"Brighton will provide a great base to begin our preparations with players coming away with a clear plan for our opening match of the campaign against Italy."

Jones will announce the England squad for the Six Nations on Jan 18 before the squad departs for a week's training camp in Portugal.

