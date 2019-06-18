Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Lealiifano to leave Brumbies for Japan after 2019 season

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Former Wallabies utility back and cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano will depart the ACT Brumbies after the 2019 season and take up a contract in Japan, the Super Rugby team said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Lealiifano, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 but returned to rugby the following year after treatment, will depart after 12 seasons in the nation's capital.

"This was a difficult decision for me and I would like to thank the Brumbies for their support throughout my time at the club,” the captain and flyhalf said in a team release. “The support that the Canberra public gave me and my family through a difficult time in my life will never be forgotten. I believe this club has a bright future under Dan (McKellar) and his coaching staff and look forward to following that progress."

Lealiifano, capped 19 times for the Wallabies, has played a big role in the Brumbies' resurgence this season as the Canberra-based team won the Australian conference and will play a home quarterfinal against South Africa's Sharks on Saturday.

Lealiifano has previously played in Japan for Top League side Suntory and also had a stint with Irish side Ulster last year.

He is considered a chance to win a berth in Michael Cheika's Wallabies squad for the World Cup in Japan.

Lealiifano is the third high-profile player to announce his departure from the Brumbies in recent weeks, with Wallabies flanker David Pocock retiring from Super Rugby and winger Henry Speight having signed with the Queensland Reds.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo