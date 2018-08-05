Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Mo'unga no guarantee of All Blacks start

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Canterbury Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga's man-of-the-match performance in the Super Rugby final will add fuel to the debate as to whether he can supplant Beauden Barrett for the All Blacks' starting role.

Mo'unga was instrumental for the Crusaders as they beat South Africa's Lions 37-18 in Christchurch on Saturday to successfully defend their title and grab a ninth overall.

While the win was built on defense, 24-year-old Mo'unga ensured the scoreboard ticked over to build pressure on the visitors, who dominated possession and territory.

He was flawless off the tee with three penalties and four conversions, challenged the defense with his running and passing, and made the right tactical decisions after a shaky start.

Such was the assuredness of his performance it was hard to remember that he had played just 10 minutes off the bench in one test against France last month, while his Lions counterpart Elton Jantjies had made 26 appearances for the Springboks.

It was the second successive week Mo'unga had outplayed an international flyhalf. Pundits raved about how he had made two-times World Player of the Year Barrett look second best in the semifinal last week.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was effusive about Mo'unga's performance in the final but felt his attacking and tactical attributes were not what made him stand out.

"What I like about Richie is that he is brave on defence," Robertson told reporters. "That is the biggest part of his game.

"He had great feet and great hands and could kick clutch penalties and conversions.

"Now he is brave on D (defence), you have to have the whole skill set to play test rugby and he showed he could do that."

Mo'unga, who missed two months this year after having surgery on a broken jaw, is almost certain to be named in Steve Hansen's Rugby Championship squad on Monday, with Barrett and utility back Damian McKenzie as the other flyhalf options.

Despite being compared to All Blacks great Dan Carter by both Robertson and former Crusaders assistant coach Leon MacDonald, it remains unlikely he will dislodge Barrett from the number 10 jersey just yet.

Barrett, after all, has played 64 tests for the All Blacks, half of which have been as the starting flyhalf. He won his two Player of the Year awards since succeeding Carter after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Hansen also played down the Mo'unga hype, warning pundits and one-eyed Cantabrians not to get too excited until the player was truly tested.

"He's playing behind a Rolls Royce pack," said Hansen. "He's playing the way we're expecting him to play behind a pack like that. It's going to be really interesting to see how he does in a big game."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360