Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

More than half of Japan tuned in for rugby victory over Scotland

0 Comments
TOKYO

More than half of Japan tuned in to watch their team's 28-21 Rugby World Cup win over Scotland on Sunday that earned the Brave Blossoms a place in the knockout stage for the first time, figures released by a ratings tracker showed.

Peak audience share clocked in at 53.7% of households in the Kanto greater Tokyo area and 52.2% in the Kansai western Japan region for the broadcast on Nippon Television, Video Research told Reuters on Tuesday.

The average over the course of the match was 39.2% in Kanto and 37.2% in Kansai.

The peak was reached at 9:41 p.m., a Video Research spokeswoman said, at the end of the match as Japan's win sealed top spot in Pool A and set up a quarterfinal clash against South Africa next weekend.

That surpassed the high of 46.1% reached during Japan's match against Samoa, which World Rugby had said was a record audience and local media had called the most-watched sporting event of the year in Japan.

The figures will be welcomed by World Rugby, which 10 years ago made the decision to bring the tournament to Asia for the first time, hoping to promote the sport beyond its traditional heartlands.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon