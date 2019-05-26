Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Moyana brace helps Jaguares to win over Waratahs

SYDNEY

Winger Ramiro Moyano scored two tries as the Jaguares thwarted a fightback from the New South Wales Waratahs to record a 23-15 victory and extend their lead at the top of the South African conference.

The visitors had Pablo Matera sinbinned in the second half for collapsing a rolling maul that also resulted in a penalty try, while Curtis Rona also scored a try with the flanker off the field to keep the Sydney-based side in the match.

Replacement flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla added two late penalties as they moved to 36 points, four ahead of the second-placed Bulls, who lost the opportunity to advance their claims on Friday when they were beaten by the ACT Brumbies 22-10 in Canberra.

The Waratahs remained in third place in the compressed Australian conference on 26 points, with the ACT Brumbies still leading on 34 points, while the Melbourne Rebels are on 33 after their 52-7 win over the Sunwolves earlier on Saturday.

The Sydney-based side also suffered a significant blow when Wallabies utility back Karmichael Hunt went down with a knee injury in the first minute of the game.

Television commentators said early indications were the 32-year-old had damaged his medial collateral ligament and could be out of action for between four and eight weeks, ending his Super Rugby season.

The Jaguares dominated the possession and territory in the first half but were only rewarded with Moyano's 26th minute converted try and a 39th-minute penalty by flyhalf Domingo Miotti.

Foley's 36th-minute penalty had given the home side some hope as they only went into halftime 10-3 down.

The Argentine-side, however, picked up where they left off in the first half, contesting at the breakdown, controlling possession and when they had the ball committing defenders and passing into space.

Moyano's second try was rugby at its simplest, with backs and forwards all just drawing a defender until they had created an overlap for the winger who ducked under a high tackle from Kurtley Beale.

The Waratahs appeared to have changed the momentum when they were awarded a penalty try when Matera was adjudged to have deliberately collapsed a rolling maul off an attacking lineout.

Rona, who had been impressive since coming on as a replacement, scored in the corner with Matero still off the field but the visitors took control again when they were returned to a full complement.

