Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Moyano hat-trick spurs Jaguares to sixth successive win

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES

Jaguares wing Ramiro Moyano scored a hat-trick as they beat the Sharks 29-13 for a sixth consecutive win on Friday that keeps them firmly in second place in the South African conference.

The Argentine side’s eight wins in 13 matches so far is their best performance in three seasons in Super Rugby with another three games still to play after the June international break in which most of their players will represent the Pumas.

The Sharks, who had beaten the Jaguares in their four previous meetings, had captain Ruan Botha sent off six minutes from the end for a dangerous charge on centre Matias Orlando with Moyano’s third try soon after clinching the bonus point.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez put the Jaguares 3-0 up in a tight opening half hour which included two penalty misses by the Sharks before the home side’s backs began to pierce the defence.

Fullback Emiliano Boffelli found the gap and sparked a passing move involving several players before Marcos Kremer passed the ball over the defence to Moyano, who touched down under the posts.

Less than three minutes later, Moyano scored again after the Jaguares took a tap penalty close to the Sharks’ line and Sanchez’s conversion had the Argentine side 17-0 ahead.

The Sharks managed to narrow the deficit to 17-7 after a strong spell of play delivered a try by lock Botha from a lineout on the halftime hooter, with flyhalf Robert du Preez converting.

The South African side had the better of the opening 15 minutes of the second half with two Du Preez penalties reducing the arrears to four points.

But the Jaguares, having had a try by lock Guido Petti disallowed for double movement, hit back with a breakaway try set up by Moyano and scored by wing Bautista Delguy with 10 minutes remaining.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo